A high-speed police chase that started in Russell County ended in Wetumpka early Monday morning when the suspect vehicle crashed into a Wetumpka police vehicle.
According to Wetumpka assistant police chief Ed Reeves, between 3:30 to 4 a.m. Wetumpka police officers provided assistance in a chase that began in Russell County then made its way through Macon County, Tallassee and Wetumpka.
The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle collided into a Wetumpka police vehicle that was blocking Love Lane.
Reeves said at least three people were arrested, one female and two males. Wetumpka police turned the suspects and the case over to Alabama State Troopers and Russell County deputies. The suspects were transported back to Russell County.
Reeves said he doesn't have any details about what led to the chase at this time.