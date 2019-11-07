Trinity Episcopal Church in Wetumpka will host Elmore County’s Annual Musical Tribute to Veterans beginning at 4 p.m. Monday.
This year's event is dedicated to the memory of all military veterans who served during the Korean War.
Radioman Petty Officer 3rd Class (RM3) Edsel “Ed” Oneal Chalker, U.S. Navy and former member of Trinity Church, will be memorialized for his service during the Korean War.
Boy Scout Troop 50 will also honor Technical Sergeant (TSGT) Jesse C. Perkins, U.S. Air Force veteran.
The Gallery of Honor will open at 4 p.m. in Trinity Hall at the church. The gallery will highlight the service of River Region veterans and provide information about military history and specific traditions.
A concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature The Madrigal Voices of Montgomery under the direction of Gene Davis.
Veterans and family members are encouraged to bring service photos and memorabilia to display in the gallery during the event. Materials must be delivered and setup in the gallery no later than 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Contact Gary Wright at 334-224-7194 for more details on how to display items in the gallery.
The event is endorsed by the Elmore County Commission’s office and is supported by donations from local businesses, individuals and Trinity Episcopal Church.
Veterans needing assistance with transportation to and from the event may contact Christy Cooper at 334-567-7534. The event is free and open to the public.