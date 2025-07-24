Five years ago Cheryl Tucker saw a need in Wetumpka City Council District 2 for a strong representative to be a voice for the community.
“I felt like that person was me,” Tucker said.
She was elected and sought to make improvements in District 2 and the rest of Wetumpka for the last five years.
“We have gotten more streets in District 2 paved,” Tucker said. “We now have a fire station on this side of the river to help get to emergencies faster. We added a part-time curator to our Black history museum to aid in creating steady hours for it to be open. It has visitors from Wetumpka, Elmore County and from other states. In the past we had to call to schedule someone to help guide guests through the museum.”
Tucker is proud to see River Town Center starting to come to life on the west side of the Coosa River.
“We want to see all the retail stores thrive in that area,” Tucker said. “We want to see it build up the sports complex. Better tournaments and better fields. They are working on that now.”
Tucker said she wants to see downtown Wetumpka and other areas that have seen success continue to thrive.
“Most of the buildings downtown are filled with some type of business,” Tucker said. “We want to continue to bring in entertainment for all people like we did for the Fourth of July. That was awesome.”
Tucker is seeking reelection to continue projects in the planning and design stages.
“We are working on getting restrooms in Level Park,” Tucker said. “There will be some new playground equipment and more District 2 streets getting paved. I just want to work with the council to see District 2 and the city keep moving forward. We don’t want anything to hold us back on what we can do.”
Tucker wants to see areas for youth recreation developed for things such as basketball, maybe even an indoor facility to allow more sports such as volleyball.
“We want to make sure we spend money the right way and not frivolously,” Tucker said. “We can’t do everything but if people would come to their councilperson and talk to them about what they want done in Wetumpka or their district, we will sit down and talk about it. We want to maintain a good standing with the people of Wetumpka.”
Tucker said those conversations will allow her to get with city officials, employees and engineers to do what is best for the citizens of Wetumpka. It is a process she started when she started serving on the council five years ago.
“I want to continue to be that voice for the community,” Tucker said. “If we can all talk, we can continue to move forward.”
Tucker is on the Aug. 26 municipal election ballot in Wetumpka as a candidate to be a representative on the Wetumpka City Council District 2.