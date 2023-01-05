Damage from Tuesday storms in Elmore County is mainly associated with Lake Jordan.
Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett said no injuries were reported in the storms that started Tuesday afternoon and stretched into Wednesday morning. The first line of storms brought a EF-2 tornado according to the National Weather Service. The more than 14 hours of storms left numerous trees down, power lines damaged, boats sunk, piers damaged and homes damaged.
“On the Holtville side damage is primarily along Coosa River Road and Lightwood Road,” Barnett said. “On the Titus side is Island Road and all the roads that run off it. There was also damage in the Holiday Shores area along Island Lake Road and Speigner Road.”
Barnett said his office doesn’t have any official damage numbers yet.
“We are doing damage assessments right now,” Barnett said Wednesday afternoon. “There were no injuries reported. We are asking citizens to refrain from site seeing and let utilities and public work folks finish cleaning the roadways and restoring power.”