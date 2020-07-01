An inmate and an employee at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Wanda Gaye Dison, 68, died June 29.
Prior to her transfer to the hospital, ADOC said she had been in the prison’s infirmary until her health began to rapidly decline. Officials are waiting on an autopsy to determine her exact cause of death.
ADOC stated it has confirmed two inmates at Tutwiler have tested positive for coronavirus. One was asymptomatic and was tested as a precautionary measure prior to a necessary facility-to-facility transfer, the department said. The other was being quarantined after showing symptoms of the disease.
ADOC recently confirmed 65 cases among its more than 26,000 inmates housed in correctional facilities throughout the state. Of the 65 cases, 41 remain active.
ADOC also reported the death of an employee of the prison Thursday. The employee had also recently tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first death of a prison system employee tied to COVID-19.
“The ADOC extends its heartfelt condolences to the employee’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, and is forever grateful for the employee’s service to the department,” ADOC said in a statement.
According to ADOC, there are currently 80 active COVID-19 cases among staff and contracted staff. An additional 72 staff members who previously reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.