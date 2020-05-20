For years, the Twilight Garden Club of Eclectic has served the community through civic beautification projects such as Yard of the Month recognition, a whimsical scarecrow exhibit in the fall and giving downtown a pop of color via hanging flower baskets.
Club treasurer Anita Holley also coordinates the club’s Yard of the Month program.
Holley said she enjoys giving out the award to see people’s reactions.
“Some people are surprised and some are just so excited,” she said. “This young couple was just so excited. Everyone who receives the sign is really excited to receive Yard of the Month.”
Holley said she and fellow club member Harriett Spigner journey through town looking for that one yard deserving of the award.
“We ride around town and look or someone can call us and nominate for the Yard of the Month,” Holley said.
For May, the club recognized the Pack family property located at 425 Main St. Tiffany Pack said the award was unexpected.
“It came as a surprise,” she said. “I was happy about it. I love plants and outdoors. It was really great and I’m honored to get the award.”
Pack said the slowdown caused by COVID-19 has resulted in her family spending more time in the yard and she considered this an educational effort with her children.
“We added a lot more hanging baskets and plants,” she said. “We also started a vegetable garden for the first time.”
Pack’s said it was her grandmother and mother influenced her interest in plants.
“I have the passion as well,” she said.
Pack’s list of favorite plants is large.
“Probably my favorites are my hostas, gerbera daisies, elephant ears,” she said. “It’s hard to name just a few.”
She also had a recommendation for those new to improving their home’s grounds looking for attractive plants that are low maintenance.
“If it’s a sunny area, portulaca is always really easy,” she said. “If it’s a shady area, hostas are really easy.”
Holley said the award is given out most months throughout the year.
“We don’t do it in July and August,” she said. “We skip those hot months when nothing is blooming. We try to do it especially at Christmas.”
She said businesses in the town have earned the award, too.
“Original Grace and Bless Your Heart have won Yard of the Month because their storefronts looked so pretty,” she said.
Holley said doing good works for the town is a reason why she is a member of the garden club.
“I love flowers and my little town,” she said. “We like doing for the town. We planted trees in the Panther Palace.”
She said being a member brings with it educational opportunities.
“We try to have a program when we meet,” Holley said. “We have different people come in and talk about camellias, azaleas, succulents, trees and butterfly bushes for butterflies.”
The club meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of the month from September to May.
Anyone interested in nominating a yard for Yard of the Month or for more information about the club may contact Holley at 334-857-3822.