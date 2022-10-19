Discussion about feral cats is a hot topic after two women were arrested during an attempt to catch and feed cats on public property in Wetumpka.
Wetumpka deputy police chief Ed Reeves said Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 60, were arrested for trespassing.
“The warrants were signed and our officers executed the warrants,” Reeves said. “The Wetumpka Police Department did not sign the warrants, just executed them.”
Reeves said the public property where the arrest was made is Elmore County property.
“There is not much I can say because of a pending lawsuit,” Reeves said.
A video of the arrest captures officers with the Wetumpka Police Department encountering the women and explaining they had been warned multiple times not to come onto the property and if they did again they would be charged with trespassing.
Reeves said he is only aware of the trespassing charges against the women. The case was to be heard in Wetumpka Municipal Court this week, but has been continued.
Elmore County Humane Society executive director Rea Cord said she wouldn’t speak about the case but did talk about feral cats in general.
“I love cats, adore cats, but they are breeding machines though,” Cord said. “They can theoretically have three liters a year, most only have but they can have three.”
Cord said feral cats ideally should be spayed or neutered and returned to the same spot.
“You don’t take them someplace else,” Cord said. “You take them right back to where they know to live, where they know to hide, where their food source is.”
Cord said to best control a feral cat colony a large percentage need to be fixed and returned to the capture site.
“If you don’t spay or neuter about 90 percent of them in short order, the others will go into a reproductive overdrive to fill up the gaps,” Cord said. “You will be right back where you were or worse than where you started. It takes a lot of effort to know what is the population that you are targeting and what is the plan to try to get them taken care of with everyone involved in the property.”
Cord said certain steps must be taken to capture and return feral cats.
“Since most property is owned, you have to be careful,” Cord said. “You can’t trespass.
On your own property or in an area where there is permission to do those things, then great.”
Cord said the released fixed cats would survive.
“They can continue to kill rodent, varmint and other critters and not reproduce, attrit naturally,” Cord said.
Cord said feral cat colonies do not need supplemental food as it could exacerbate the problem.
“Feeding them without fixing them is making the problem 100-fold worse,” Cord said. “Then they reproduce even more. You have more litters, more kittens. The problem gets worse very fast.”
Ultimately, Cord said, to control the overall issue with feral cats, pet owners should be getting their animals fixed.
“Spay and neuter is key for both dogs and cats,” Cord said. “It would solve 60 percent of all our intake if we could stop all these unwanted litters. Cats are extremely tough because of the numbers. It’s a challenge.”
Cord said getting animals fixed early is also key. Cord said some will take a small cat or kitten in and not realize how quickly it can reproduce.
“From our perspective, if someone is not going to get it fixed to go ahead, bring it in so we can go ahead and get it fixed and up for adoption,” Cord said. “Otherwise we are dealing with a cat and six kittens. It’s a lot easier to rehome one cat than 10.”