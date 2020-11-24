The town of Eclectic is now home to a one-stop shop where customers can get a haircut and their vehicle detailed.
Eclectic native Tyrece Williams opened Skate’s Place about two weeks ago at 655 Main Street. Williams said he’s received positive feedback from customers, but he’s still trying to spread the work about his business and grow his clientele.
Williams, a licensed barber, said he noticed a trend that inspired him to open his business.
“Just from years of being in barber shops and being around people, I’ve noticed that a lot guys leave the barber shop and then go to get their car cleaned,” he said. “I decided to open a business where people can get their car cleaned at the same time they’re getting their hair cut.”
Williams said that he’s always had a desire to own a business in his hometown. He tried his hand entrepreneurship once before, but it didn’t work out. Now he’s ready to try again.
“A lot of people ask me if I can cut white people’s hair and the answer is yes,” Williams said. “All races are welcomed. I can cut all hair types – black, white and Hispanic.”
The business is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Williams said the business is still in the process of hiring barbers and people to provide vehicle cleaning/detailing services.
To inquire about employment, stop by Skate’s Place during its hours of operation or reach out to Williams on the Skate’s Place Facebook page.