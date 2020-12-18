A two-vehicle crash at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday claimed two lives and injured four others.
The crash occurred on Cobbs Ford Road at Interstate 65, about one-tenth of a mile west of Millbrook.
Ethel W. Harris, 73, of Selma and Rashard T. Adkins, 36, of Jones were both killed when the 2006 Lincoln Mark LT in which they were passengers, collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Raymond Hawthorne Jr., 37, of Pike Road.
Harris and Adkins, who were not using seat belts, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Lincoln, Mary Adkins, 71, of Jones, along with two other passengers and Hawthorne were all injured and transported to area hospitals. The preliminary investigation indicates that the Lincoln was actively fleeing the scene of a previous crash that occurred near the intersection of Cobbs Ford Road and U.S. 82.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.