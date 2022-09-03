A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 30, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Quentin T. Rhodes, 31.
Both men were fatally injured as a result of the crash and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near mile marker two, approximately six miles south of Tallassee, in Elmore County.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.