Elmore County Schools superintendent has placed two employees at Wetumpka High School on administrative leave.
“Two personnel at Wetumpka High School were placed on leave [Wednesday] morning,” Dennis said. “There’s an investigation. I can not comment further.”
Dennis said he could not identify the personnel involved or what led to his decision for the administrative leave.
The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday where it briefly went into executive session.
“That was for an unrelated matter,” Dennis said Wednesday.