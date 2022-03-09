Richard Dennis (copy)

Cliff Williams / The Wetumpka Herald Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis speaks to members of the Elmore County Board of Education.

 Cliff Williams

Elmore County Schools superintendent has placed two employees at Wetumpka High School on administrative leave.

“Two personnel at Wetumpka High School were placed on leave [Wednesday] morning,” Dennis said. “There’s an investigation. I can not comment further.”

Dennis said he could not identify the personnel involved or what led to his decision for the administrative leave.

The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday where it briefly went into executive session.

“That was for an unrelated matter,” Dennis said Wednesday.