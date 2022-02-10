A slow-moving cold front moved through Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours of last Thursday, causing a round of severe storms to fire up across the region.
A supercell thunderstorm that developed in far eastern Mississippi then produced three EF2 tornadoes across West Alabama. Additional storms further south produced two EF0 tornadoes in Elmore County.
The line of storms stalled along and south of the Interstate 85 corridor. Radar estimated precipitation was around seven plus inches and several areas of flash flooding were reported.
One of the tornadoes in Elmore County touched down northeast of Deatsville around 5 p.m. and lasted only three minutes. It had a maximum wind speed of 80 mph, and the damage path was 2.13 miles long by 100 yards wide.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado began near Highway 111 and Todd Road where large branches and a pine tree were downed. The tornado approached the south side of the lake, crossing the western end of Shady Nook Drive where additional timber damage occurred. The path crossed over two homes at Shady Nook Drive, but no structural damage was seen. A swath of uprooted and some snapped trees were observed along the north side of the lake, from the water`s edge northeastward to Possum Trot Road. The last area of damage occurred at the end of Marina Road along the Coosa River where a couple of metal carports were tossed, and some tree damage was noted.
National Weather Service meteorologists surveyed the damage and determined it was the result of an EF-0 tornado.
The other tornado touched down on Griffin Hall Road, about a mile to the west of the Martin Dam Hydroelectric Plant. The tornado was on the ground for about a minute. In that minute timeframe, the tornado reached wind speeds of 70 mph and created a damage-path of nearly a quarter of a mile by 100 yards wide. No injuries were reported with either of the tornadoes in Elmore County.
The tornado warned storms continued moving east into Tallapoosa County, prompting several tornado warnings and later a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the county, including Alexander City, Dadeville, Camp Hill and Jacksons Gap. At one point, Dadeville was under two separate tornado warnings at the same time. No damage was reported in Tallapoosa County, however.
The storms weakened as they continued east, but localized flooding was a concern. Tallapoosa County and Elmore County had various flood advisories issued Thursday and Friday, but no flooding damage was reported.
The other tornadoes confirmed on Feb. 3 were three EF2 tornadoes in Sumter, Hale, Greene, Bibb, Tuscaloosa Counties, one in the community of Sawyerville claimed one life and injured eight others.