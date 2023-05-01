It’s not often a sitting member of Congress spends close to two hours on a tour, much less behind the razor fence surrounding Staton and Draper Correctional facilities and Ingram State Technical College (ISTC). But Rep. Barry Moore did and sat in a chair in the college’s barbershop.
“Can you take a little off the top,” Moore said to instructor Connie Barnett. “My wife always cuts mine.”
Moore might have been joking about the haircut but the visit was serious. He wasn’t able to speak with Barnett’s students who were next door in math. But he did speak with ISTC ambassadors and staff to learn more about the school and its incarcerated students.
The school started in 1965 and is not new to Moore.
“I found out about J.F. Ingram when I was in the state legislature,” Moore said. “I love what they do. I talk about this place everywhere I go. The way they have a low recidivism rate and they train students in a way they come out and find jobs.”
One of the ambassadors Moore spoke with was Tyler Bynum. Bynum was a HVAC technician before he was incarcerated.
“This does give us an opportunity to have a positive future coming out of here,” Bynum said. “This will give me the certifications I need.”
It’s a story ISTC President Annette Funderburk wants everyone to hear.
“Our mission is to put these individuals to work once they are released,” Funderburk said. “We don’t want them to return to us in khakis. We want them to return to us as successful taxpayers to Alabama.”
Alabama Department of Corrections Director of Education Stan Robinson retired from work in the federal penitentiary system five years ago.
“I don’t think this can be overstated,” Robinson said. “What I have seen at Ingram, as far as quality of education and the quality of education rivals anything I have seen on the federal level.”
Ingram has programs in welding, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, masonry, carpentry and more. Its student population is 100% incarcerated. Tuesday’s visit was a first for ISTC and Funderburk.
“We have never had a sitting Congressman tour our facility,” Funderburk said. “This means more to us than you will ever know.”
While in Congress, Moore said he has had conversations with other members about prison issues and educating inmates but one thing is certain.
“I haven’t seen or heard of anything that functions this well,” Moore said. “When you see this opportunity for people to come out and have a skill set, I haven’t heard of anything like this in the country.”
Moore said he likes giving ISTC attention, not only for the benefits of recidivism but for how the school helps make students productive citizens.
“They go back into communities, find good jobs and provide for their families,” Moore said. “I have always been a huge fan of the program. I brag about it all the time all across the country. It’s nice to see what we are doing in Alabama that is good and can share with the rest of the world.”