For Bobby Mays, a 1969 graduate of Doby High School, finding a way to recognize the contributions of Welton Blanton Doby was long overdue.
Mays and several others gathered in Wetumpka Elementary's recently renamed activity center, the W.B. Doby Activity Center, for a ceremony recognizing the name change and unveiling the plaque that will be placed in the activity center.
The ceremony comes after the Elmore County Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution to change the name of the center in mid-September. Wetumpka natives Winfred Wise, Bobby Pierson and Andre Jackson submitted the proposal for the name change to the school board.
Former Doby High School graduates, Councilmember-elect Cheryl Tucker, school board member Wendell Saxon, the Rev. Robert Shuford, Wetumpka Elementary principal GiGi Hankins, Superintendent Richard Dennis and those who helped bring the renaming idea to fruition were present and spoke at the celebration.
The activity center was renamed in honor of Doby, a prominent black educator in the community who was revered in the county as an advocate for the education of black children.
Jackson said the name W.B. Doby is just as significant in Elmore County as the names of people like Martin Luther King, Jr., George Washington Carver, W.E.B. Du Bois and Thurgood Marshall. He said it's up to the residents of the county to continue to carry his name and legacy forward.
Doby was the Principal of Elmore County Training School from 1930 until his death in 1957. Doby, backed by a team of dedicated teachers, made it possible for the school to be among the first to be accredited by the Alabama State Department of Education. He was also the first president of the Elmore County Teacher’s Association.
In 1963, a newly built high school for black students was named after him. The school existed from 1963 until 1969 when schools integrated and students began attending Wetumpka High School. Doby High had only two principals, Robert A. Geeter from 1963 to 1967 and Theodore L. Jackson, Sr. from 1968 to 1969.
After integration, the school became Wetumpka Junior High School for a short period of time before becoming Wetumpka Elementary.
As Mays addressed the crowd, he spoke fondly of his time as student at Doby High and the impact the school had on him. He reminded everyone that it would be up to them to make sure that the legacy of W.B. Doby and the history of Wetumpka Elementary is imprinted in the hearts and minds of today's students so they may pass on their knowledge to others.
Linda Leonard Green and Yancey Mitchell, both 1969 graduates of Doby High, also spoke at the celebration about their memories of the school and the profound impact the teachers and administration had on them.
During his closing remarks, Pierson thanked Dennis for the role he played in the center's renaming.
"We went to Mr. Dennis with a plan to do something and he was receptive," Pierson said. "Mr. Dennis and the board of education is the reason we're all in here today."
Pierson said he "cried like a baby" when the BOE approved to resolution to rename the activity center.
Dennis said the actions and teachings of Doby continue to reverberate throughout the community today and that his career was indirectly impacted by Doby. He was hired into the Elmore County Schools system years ago by Theodore L. Jackson, Sr., the second principal of Doby High.
"I worked under Mr. Jackson for six years, and the way Mr. Doby is described sounds a lot like Mr. Jackson to me," Dennis said. "Mr. Jackson left a lasting impression on me and I carry a lot of what I learned from him into how I lead today.
"What we do now impacts even more people in the future," Dennis added. "It continues to build upon itself in the years to come."
A plaque describing Doby's contributions to the community will be placed inside of the activity center along with a photo of him. The pictures of Geeter and Jackson will also be placed in the activity center.