The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced today that one of the people injured in yesterday's wreck on Cobbs Ford Road has died from her injuries.
The driver of the Lincoln Mark LT, Mary Adkins, 71, of Jones, died at an area hospital today.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Thursday at 8:40 a.m. on Cobbs Ford Road at Interstate 65, about one-tenth of a mile west of Millbrook. According to police reports, the 2006 Lincoln Mark LT, driven by Mary Adkins, collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Raymond Hawthorne Jr., 37, of Pike Road.
Ethel W. Harris, 73, and Rashard T. Adkins, 36, were passengers in the Lincoln and were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Harris, of Selma, and Adkins, of Jones, were not using seat belts, according to police reports.
Two other passengers and Hawthorne were all injured and transported to area hospitals.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the Lincoln was actively fleeing the scene of a previous crash that occurred near the intersection of Cobbs Ford Road and U.S. 82.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.