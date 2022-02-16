The Millbrook Police Department notified CrimeStoppers that missing 16-year-old Jolee Elizabeth Kent had been located Tuesday, Feb. 15, approximately around 2:30 p.m.
She has been reunited with her family and is no longer listed as a missing person.
"She was found in good health and has been returned to family," a CrimeStoppers press release stated.
No other details were released.
Millbrook police was searching for Kent, who was last seen Feb. 5 at 10 p.m.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the parents of 16-year-old Kent reported their daughter missing. Kent’s parents stated that they had last seen her on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at approximately 10 p.m. at her residence in Deatsville, Alabama.