Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Sustained winds 10 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&