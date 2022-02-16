Jolee Kent

Jolee Elizabeth Kent, 16 years old, was last seen on Feb. 5, 2022 at 10 p.m. She has been located.

 Submitted

The Millbrook Police Department notified CrimeStoppers that missing 16-year-old Jolee Elizabeth Kent had been located Tuesday, Feb. 15, approximately around 2:30 p.m.

She has been reunited with her family and is no longer listed as a missing person.

"She was found in good health and has been returned to family," a CrimeStoppers press release stated.

No other details were released.

Millbrook police was searching for Kent, who was last seen Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. 

On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the parents of 16-year-old Kent reported their daughter missing. Kent’s parents stated that they had last seen her on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at approximately 10 p.m. at her residence in Deatsville, Alabama. 