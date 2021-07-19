A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, has claimed the lives of two people.
Katie S. Foshee, 39, of Montgomery, and 32-year-old Donald C. Williamson, of Wetumpka, were critically injured when the 1989 Chevy Blazer they were in left the roadway, re-entered the roadway and then struck a 2020 International MV607.
Williamson was the driver of the Blazer and Foshee was a passenger.
The wreck resulted in road blockage on Alabama 143 near River Oaks Boulevard. All lanes of Alabama 143 and Interstate 65 north, near the 176 mile marker, were blocked for several hours.
Foshee and Williamson were transported to Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery where they later succumbed to their injuries.
The crash occurred on Alabama 143 north, near the 1.4 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Millbrook. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.