A two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 20 claimed the life of a Prattville man.
The wreck happened when a 2012 Dodge Challenger was attempting to elude a Millbrook police officer.
According to police reports, at about 11:58 p.m. on June 20, a Millbrook police officer was stationary at the intersection of Alabama 14 and Old Prattville Road, when a 2012 Dodge Challenger, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to stop for a red traffic signal.
The officer initiated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued westbound, toward Prattville. The vehicle appeared to slow as it approached Oak Tree Road. However, the vehicle then accelerated rapidly, continuing westbound. As the Challenger approached the intersection of Alabama 14 and Interstate 65, it again failed to stop for a red traffic signal. The Challenger struck a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that was attempting to turn northbound onto I-65 from the eastbound lane of Alabama 14.
Paramedics from the Millbrook Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver of the Sonata, James Everett Taylor, 48, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of the Dodge Challenger were both treated at the scene and transported Baptist South Emergency Room with serious injuries. The scene was turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division for investigation.
“This is a senseless and horrible tragedy that didn’t have to occur,” said Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. “This vehicle was observed traveling at excessive speed on Highway 14, at which time the suspect vehicle blatantly and recklessly ran a red light in full view of a marked police unit. When our officer activated his emergency equipment, not only did the offender refuse to stop, he accelerated rapidly. Basically he continued to increase his distance from our officer, who was at a dead stop at the intersection. The individual had no regard for the safety of the lives of any motorist that was in his path, nor the life of his passenger or his own life.
“Because our officer was attempting to stop the suspect vehicle for numerous traffic violations at the time the traffic collision occurred, we requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to conduct the investigation with regard to the traffic collision, resulting in the death of the victim,” Johnson added. “Our agency will pursue charges against the driver of the suspect vehicle for attempting to elude law enforcement, which is a felony due to the victim’s death. Other charges may be forthcoming, as we continue our investigation. We will be cooperating and working closely with ALEA on this case. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers go out to the victim’s family. No one should have to deal with what they are going through right now.”