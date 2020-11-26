Deadlines are quickly approaching for those interested in participating in the town of Eclectic’s Holiday Whobilation on Dec. 12.
The theme for Eclectic's Holiday Whobilation is ‘A Whoville Christmas.’ Whether you’re a Grinch or a Cindy Lou Who, the event is expected to be fun for all.
Residents are invited to downtown Eclectic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to shop with vendors that will be offering an assortment of goods from jewelry and crafts to baked goods and clothing.
The deadline for interested vendors to submit their registration forms is Dec. 4 by 5 p.m. Registration forms must be returned to the Eclectic Town Hall, located at 145 Main Street. There’s no fee for vendors to participate in this event.
The Christmas parade will kick off at 6 p.m. Parade entry forms are now available on the Town of Eclectic Facebook page and must also be turned in at Town Hall by Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Awards will be given for best decorated vendor booths and best parade floats.
Entry forms can also be emailed to the town’s event coordinator, Carmen Winslett, at cwinslett6@yahoo.com.
The town is also hosting a residential lighting contest to see who can channel their Christmas cheer into the best holiday lights and yard décor. Residents are encouraged to drive around town and check out the decorations. Local business owners will conduct the judging and winners will be announced on Dec. 21.
Call Winslett at 334-201-0092 or send an email to cwinslett6@yahoo.com for more information.