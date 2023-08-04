Bass Pro Tour angler Greg Vinson of Wetumpka, Alabama, had to alter his strategy, Thursday, but he still managed to maintain his spot atop the leaderboard and comfortably win the Qualifying Round for Group A at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Minn Kota Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay Presented by Suzuki.
After catching 22 pounds, 6 ounces of smallmouth on Day 1 Tuesday, Vinson added a mixed bag of both smallmouth and largemouth weighing 14-14 Thursday to pace the 20 anglers advancing from Group A with a two-day total of 37-4.
Local favorite Kevin VanDam of Kalamazoo, Michigan, who is fishing in the final regular-season Bass Pro Tour event of his career, finished the round in second place with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 33-7.
B&W Trailer Hitches pro Russ Lane of Prattville, Alabama , boated a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 32-9 to end the round in third place, while Brookeland, Texas’ Dakota Ebare, finished the day in fourth place with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 31-14. Pro Zack Birge of Blanchard, Oklahoma, rounds out the top five with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 31-5.
The top 20 anglers from Group A will now have an off day from competition Friday, while the 40 anglers competing in Group B will complete their two-day Qualifying Round.
The top 20 anglers from each group will advance to Saturday’s Knockout Round. In the Knockout Round, weights are zeroed, and the remaining 40 anglers compete to finish in the top 10 to advance to the Championship Round.
In Sunday’s final day Championship Round, weight carries over from the Knockout Round and the angler with the heaviest two-day total wins the top prize of $100,000.
“I had a lot of fun, today,” Vinson said. “I was a little bit worried this morning – I got to my starting area and I could see smallmouth swimming around, but they were in a bad mood and I couldn’t figure out how to make them bite. I got two in the boat, and then I finally caught a 3-12, and that got me up high enough where I could settle down and really look for the extra stuff. That turned out to be really valuable.”
After settling in, Vinson was able to secure a limit of close to 14 pounds and knew that he would advance to the Knockout Round.
“After I felt safe, I shifted gears and went fishing for largemouth,” he said. “I feel good about what I found and know that I can jump on the largemouth deal if the smallmouth aren’t biting. I may not catch 18 or 20 pounds, but I know I can get a good bag of them. Either that or I’ll have to mix and match and have some of both.”
Vinson boated seven bass throughout the day – five smallmouth and two largemouth. He caught his smallmouth drop-shotting a NetBait STH Baitfuel Flat Sided Shad. His afternoon largemouth came on an unnamed swimjig. Vinson credited his Seaguar line as being the key to his successful week, so far.
“The most important thing so far has been my line,” Vinson said. “I have so much confidence that 10-pound (Seaguar) Gold Label (fluorocarbon) leader, right now. It is super strong, and can really handle the smallmouth here. They are so strong – even the 2-pounders here fight like they’re 5-pounders. They’re so fast and they can pop off really quick. But I’ve been fishing clean this week, and I just really trust that 10-pound Gold Label leader. Paired with the 15 -pound Seaguar Smackdown (braided line) for my main line, I’m so confident that the fish that I catch will stay buttoned up.”
The top 20 pros from Group A that now advance to Saturday’s Knockout Round on Saginaw Bay are:
1st: Greg Vinson, Wetumpka, Ala., 10 bass, 37-4
2nd: Kevin VanDam, Kalamazoo, Mich., 10 bass, 33-7
3rd: Russ Lane, Prattville, Ala., 10 bass, 32-9
4th: Dakota Ebare, Brookeland, Texas, 10 bass, 31-14
5th: Zack Birge, Blanchard, Okla., 10 bass, 31-5
6th: Spencer Shuffield, Hot Springs, Ark., 10 bass, 30-14
7th: Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., 10 bass, 30-13
8th: Fred Roumbanis, Russellville, Ark., 10 bass, 30-8
9th: Cole Floyd, Leesburg, Ohio, 10 bass, 29-11
10th: Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., 10 bass, 29-4
11th: Anthony Gagliardi, Prosperity, S.C., 10 bass, 29-3
12th: Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., 10 bass, 28-15
13th: Roy Hawk, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 10 bass, 28-13
14th: Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., 10 bass, 28-4
15th: Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky., 10 bass, 28-0
16th: Andy Morgan, Dayton, Tenn., 10 bass, 27-14
17th: Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., 10 bass, 27-13
18th: Edwin Evers, Talala, Okla., 10 bass, 27-9
19th: Ryan Salzman, Huntsville, Ala., 10 bass, 27-9
20th: David Walker, Sevierville, Tenn., 10 bass, 27-6
A complete list of results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.