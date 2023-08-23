How do you celebrate the official opening of a new pickleball, tennis and soccer complex? With a game of course.
But it was no ordinary game. Local talent took to the “Pickledome,” making rules up as they went along. Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley wasn’t going to be denied on his homecourt playing with the YMCA’ s Gary Cobbs in his first ever pickleball game. Kelley practiced only Saturday as he prepared for the friendly grudge match. They faced Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis and Elmore County Commission Chair Bart Mercer.
“I have no clue what the rules are,” Kelley said while warming up. “I’ll make them up as I go.”
Kelley was jovial about the game as he is about many things but was all business in talking about 17 Springs at the Phase 1 ribbon cutting. Now open are four soccer fields, 12 tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts.
“It is a great day for Millbrook and Elmore County,” Kelley said. “This is huge.”
The fun during the game at the new 17 Springs only cemented the partnership of the City of Millbrook, Elmore County, Elmore County Economic Development Authority, Elmore County Board of Education and the YMCA. The 17 Springs project dates back to 2017. The partners were wanting to create something special, not only the playing surfaces in Millbrook but something to improve the quality of life across Elmore County.
“We went out into the community and did some surveys and what kind of sporting events everyone wanted to see,” City of Millbrook project manager Stuart Peters said. “We did feasibility studies, lots of meetings, lots of hours. This is the fruits of that labor.”
Kelley said in the initial conversations at the Grandview YMCA lots of ideas were discussed.
“We were talking about things we wanted to do and could do,” Kelley said. “You know what we did? We bought a junkyard.”
The junkyard will become a commercial district. Kelley and other city officials are already talking about how close the city is to inking deals with hotels, restaurants and retailers for it.
Kelley said the vision of 17 Springs started to take shape. Bill Meyers with the YMCA had an idea of creating ballfields for area children. Elmore County chief operating officer Richie Beyer has children in the Millbrook schools who play sports.
“We rode around this property in a four-wheeler looking around wanting to put a football field here, a soccer field there,” Kelley said. “All of a sudden that vision that Bill Meyers had started coming together with a lot of other people.”
There were more meetings and more meetings and pickleball was often brought up. But Kelley had one question.
“I finally asked, ‘What is pickleball?’” Kelley said. “I got explained to a little bit about what pickleball was. It is a growing sport.”
Kelley, Cobbs, Mercer and Dennis got to see the popularity of pickleball on the night of the ribbon cutting. All the other courts were in use when the Kelley-Cobbs team defeated Mercer and Dennis. Players were waiting for Kelley’s game to finish to play themselves.
The pickleball courts came from a community survey early in the design process of 17 Springs. Then architects Seay, Seay and Litchfield designed the complex. But Kelley said he still was having problems with visualizing the complex, including Phase 2 which is currently under construction. Phase 2 includes softball fields, a stadium and track and a gymnasium able to house four basketball courts. The architectural firm then created a video of something yet to be built.
“How do you fly through something that isn’t there?” Kelley said. “We had a flyover, a drone went through it. That vision coming in about a year [Phase 2], we flew through it. We could see the kids playing. We could see the food trucks. We could see everything that is going on. We flew through the front door of the building. We could see people in the lobby buying tickets. We could see people in the concession stand. I got the vision that day.”
The vision is broader for county officials. Elmore County has invested a lot in the project through in kind services, moving large amounts of earth on the project and paving the parking lot. It also invested funds from a bond issue years ago into the project.
The idea is the taxes collected from visitors to 17 Springs will be used throughout Elmore County in places like Tallassee, Eclectic, Wetumpka and Holtville.
ECEDA’s Art Faulkner said a levelized lodging tax implemented two years ago will benefit the whole county. A lodging tax is primarily collected in Millbrook because that is where the majority of the Elmore County hotels are located. The tax will now be further distributed.
“It puts our local governments in a position to have a mechanism to capture the tourism dollars and supplement our more traditional tourism projects,” Faulkner said. “It will have benefits all the way from the east and the Tallapoosa River to the west and Interstate 65.”
Dennis said 17 Springs and other projects coming across the county will benefit students as well. Dennis said the partnership opened the door for higher quality competition arenas for schools and for new sports to be offered.
“If you look at these facilities, as a single organization, we would not be able to provide these type of facilities for our schools and students,” Dennis said. “It allowed us to open a program for tennis here in Millbrook that we previously did not have.”
County officials believe 17 Springs is the sign of other quality of life projects to come across the county.
“We are excited to see what the economic impact this is going to have on the local economy,” Mercer said. “We know the commercial development will have an impact. It is going to be a benefit to all of Elmore County.”