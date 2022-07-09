City and business leaders in Wetumpka held a ribbon cutting for Vogel Law Firm Friday, July 1, 2022. The firm has elder law attorneys and estate planning lawyers located in Wetumpka, Alabama. They primarily serve the Montgomery River Region area of Alabama; including Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery Counties. The attorneys have a combined experience of over 28 years in elder law, probate and estate planning.
Vogel Law Firm opens Wetumpka office
Staff Report
TPI Staff
