The Town of Eclectic is calling on residents to help man the booths that will be located in the Kids Zone at the Alabama Cotton Festival.
Councilmember and event coordinator Carmen Winslett said volunteers are needed to help run games in the children’s area. Individuals or groups are welcomed.
After being assigned a game to operate, groups will be responsible for making sure their booth is adequately staffed during the event, which is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
During a town council meeting Aug. 17, Winslett said that some games/booths would be canceled if there weren’t enough volunteers to help operate them.
Those interested in helping in the Kids Zone are asked contact Winslett at 201-0092 or send an email to cwinslett6@yahoo.com.
The event, taking place along Main Street and First Avenue, will feature more than 140 vendors, an antique/classic car show, antique tractor display, military vehicle display, art and photo contests, the fourth annual Chicken Race, a dog show contest, the Alabama Cotton Queen Pageant, the Cotton Run and a free carnival-themed kids zone.
This year marks the 28th Cotton Festival.