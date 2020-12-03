The residents of Elmore County have an opportunity to show its support for the Humane Society of Elmore County by voting for the shelter in the Happy Pawlidays Challenge.
The challenge, hosted by a nonprofit called GreaterGood, is open to animal shelter throughout the nation. Residents can vote for their favorite animal shelter once per day until Dec. 21. At the end of the contest, the shelters with the most votes in various categories win grants they can use in their mission to help animals.
“Our supporters typically do a great job with this contest,” HSEC executive director Rea Cord said. “We typically win a $1,000 prize at the state level.”
There are a total of 70 winners named and more than $90,000 given in prizes to shelters and rescue groups.
Cord said the money has been used for spaying/neutering, veterinary bills, vaccinations, heartworm medication and more.
To participate in the contest, go to ShelterChallenge.com.
Aside from the contest, Cord said there are other ways residents can help.
“We always need cleaning supplies like bleach, Fabuloso, dish and laundry detergent,” Cord said. “We are constantly cleaning and we use those supplies every single day.”
With colder temperatures creeping in, Cord said the shelter could use some blankets and bedding.
“Bedding is something that’s always needed because it may not survive very long,” she said. “Brand new bedding can be ripped into shreds by the next day.”
Cord said she’s grateful for the Elmore County community because it always comes through when the shelter is in need.
“We have such a strong community support and we’re very grateful for that,” she said.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, which is located at 255 Central Plank Road in Wetumpka. For more information, call the shelter at 567-3377.