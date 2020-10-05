The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is quickly approaching.
Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote in the general election.
Citizens may register to vote if they reside in Alabama, are at least 18 years old on or before the general election date, haven’t been barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction, and/or haven’t been declared mentally incompetent by a court.
There are several ways to register to vote. Voter registration forms may be picked up at the Board of Registrar’s Office in the Elmore County Administrative Complex in downtown Wetumpka. Forms can also be downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at Alabamavotes.gov and submitted to Elmore County Board of Registrars. The voter registration form can also be completed and submitted online via Alabamavotes.gov.
Citizens may contact the Elmore County Board of Registrars Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 567-1150.