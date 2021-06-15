voter registration

Do you need a free Alabama Photo Voter ID card? If so, be sure to attend the upcoming voter registration event on Saturday, June 19, at Gold Star Park.

The event will run from 1-4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State.

In addition to registering to vote, residents will also be able to update their voter information.

To qualify for a free Photo Voter ID:

-Residents must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address

-Residents must NOT already possess a valid photo ID acceptable for voting

-Residents must provide proper identification

Proper identification refers to:

-Non-valid Photo ID (such as an expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)

-Birth Certificate

-Marriage Record

-Medicare or Medicaid Document

-Military Record

-Official School Record or Transcript

-Social Security Administration Document

-State or Federal Census Record

-Hospital or Nursing Home Record

-Certificate of Citizenship

These items must contain one's full legal name and date of birth.

For additional information call 800-274-8683 or visit Alabamavotes.gov.