Do you need a free Alabama Photo Voter ID card? If so, be sure to attend the upcoming voter registration event on Saturday, June 19, at Gold Star Park.
The event will run from 1-4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State.
In addition to registering to vote, residents will also be able to update their voter information.
To qualify for a free Photo Voter ID:
-Residents must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address
-Residents must NOT already possess a valid photo ID acceptable for voting
-Residents must provide proper identification
Proper identification refers to:
-Non-valid Photo ID (such as an expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)
-Birth Certificate
-Marriage Record
-Medicare or Medicaid Document
-Military Record
-Official School Record or Transcript
-Social Security Administration Document
-State or Federal Census Record
-Hospital or Nursing Home Record
-Certificate of Citizenship
These items must contain one's full legal name and date of birth.
For additional information call 800-274-8683 or visit Alabamavotes.gov.