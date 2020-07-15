Henry Hines attributes a grassroots campaign to leading him to the Elmore County Commission.
Hines bested incumbent Kenny Holt for Elmore County Commission District 1 — 1,704 votes to Holt’s 1,368.
Hines was pleased with the outcome of Tuesday’s runoff in which Elmore County voters also chose Barry Moore over Jeff Coleman for U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District.
“I’m more than blessed,” Hines said after the results were announced. “I think voters responded to just getting out and visiting with them. I knocked on doors, sat at crossroads waving at folks. If anybody was in their yard cutting grass, I stopped and talked to them.”
Hines said he was not yet ready to share many of his ideas of what he hopes to bring to the Elmore County Commission but promises voters he will work hard.
“I campaigned on being a good commissioner,” Hines said. “I made promises to work hard for District 1. I promise my ear will be open and I will constantly be trying to improve the county and District 1.”
Hines said his family deserves a lot of credit for helping with his campaign.
“They got out and worked hard,” Hines said. “(Tuesday) my kids and wife got up early and got in the heat watching the polls and answering questions.”
Kenny Holt served one term on the Elmore County Commission and is proud of the commission’s many accomplishments over the last three and half years.
“I’m proud to say we have broadband in District 1,” Holt said Tuesday night. “It is the first district in the county with it. The commission has added five new deputies to the sheriff’s department. We have a balanced budget since the beginning of my term and have revised all of the personnel policies and salary ranges. We have done more paving than any commission I can remember and we did it without incurring any bond debt.”
While Holt’s time on the Elmore County Commission will come to a close in the coming months, Holt said he is far from done helping the citizens of District 1 and the Elmore County Commission.
“I intend to stay active for my district,” Holt said. “I intend to help the commission anyway that I can.”
Voters in District 6 of the Elmore County Board of Education selected Brian J. Ward over incumbent Kitty Graham. Ward garnered 1,178 votes or 57.94% of the vote to Graham’s 855 votes.
Just like the rest of the Second Congressional District, Elmore County favored Moore to represent them as U.S. Representative. Elmore County sided with Moore 8,380 votes to Coleman’s 4,256. At press time Moore was leading across the state with 60% of the vote to Coleman’s 40%.
After an overtime season of campaigning, former Auburn football Tommy Tuberville bested President Donald Trump outcast Jeff Sessions across the state and Elmore County.
Elmore County easily favored the old ball coach casting 8,733 votes for Tuberville for 68.30% of the total. Sessions received 4,053 votes in Elmore County.
Statewide Tuberville was ahead of the former U.S. Attorney General and former U.S. Senator 2 to 1 at press time.
Incumbent Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 Judge Beth Kellum bested challenger Will Smith 6,761 votes to 4,689 votes in Elmore County, a 60-40 spilt. Statewide Kellum had a 10-point lead with 30% of boxes still out at press time.
Elmore County has 58,538 registered voters and 12,854 voters cast ballots Tuesday for a 21.96% turnout.