Election 2022
Shutterstock

Elmore County

Republican Ballot

State Representative District No. 31

Chadwick Smith - 2,344 (33.15%)

Troy B. Stubbs - 4,727 (66.85%)

State Representative District No. 88

Will Dismukes - 1,299 (49.32%)

Jerry Starnes - 1,335 (50.68%)

Circuit Court Judge 19th Judicial Court Place 2

Joy Pace Booth - 6,021 (48.58%)

Jessica Sanders 6,373 (51.42%)

District Attorney 19th Judicial Court

Jennifer May Holten - 4,787 (37.85%)

CJ Robinson - 7,860 (62.15%)

Coroner

Dalan Gassett - 8,622 (72.43%)

Lamar Neighbors - 2,183 (18.34%)

Martin “Marty” Steltenpohl - 1,099 (9.23%)

State Republican Executive Committee Place No. 1

Randall V. Houston - 8,917 (72.58%)

Stephen Thornton - 3,369 (27.42%)

State Republican Executive Committee Place No. 3

Karen Stewart - 4,871 (43.74%)

Debbie Williams - 6,264 (56.26%)

Governor

Lindy Blanchard - 2,959 (20.99%)

Lew Burdette - 399 (2.83%)

Stacy Lee George - 35 (0.25%)

Tim James - 3,144 (22.30%)

Kay Ivey - 7,132 (50.59%)

Donald Trent Jones - 47 (0.33%)

Dean Odle - 295 (2.09%)

Dave Thomas - 58 (0.41%)

Dean Young - 28 (0.20%)

United States Senator

Lillie Boddie - 103 (0.74%)

Katie Britt - 5,463 (39.21%)

Mo Brooks - 4,282 (30.73%)

Karla M. Dupriest - 102 (0.73%)

Mike Durant - 3,828 (27.47%)

Jake Shafner - 156 (1.12%)

Attorney General 

Steve Marshall - 11,814 (91.07%)

Harry Bartlet Still III - 1,159 (8.93%)

Secretary of State

Wes Allen - 5,316 (42.32%)

Christian Horn - 1,036 (8.25%)

Ed Packard - 946 (7.53%)

Jim Zeigler - 5,263 (41.90%)

State Auditor

Stan Cooke - 3,666 (30.91%)

Rusty Glover - 2,911 (24.54%)

Andrew Sorrell - 5,283 (44.54)

Public Service Commission Place No. 1

John Hammock - 3,528 (31.90%)

Stephen McLamb - 977 (8.84%)

Jeremy H. Oden - 3,638 (32.90%)

Brent Woodall - 2,915 (26.36%)

Public Service Commission Place No. 2

Chip Beeker - 5,288 (48.95%)

Robin Litaker - 2,361 (21.86%)

Robert L. McCollum - 3,154 (29.20%)

Democrat Ballot

State Democratic Executive Committee District No. 75 (Female)

Amerika Blair - 142 (47.65%)

Mary Louise Briers - 156 (52.35%)

State Democratic Executive Committee District No. 75 (Male)

James R. Lawlor IV - 56 (18.54%)

Joe M. Reed - 246 (81.46%) 

Representative 2nd Congressional District

Phyllis Harvey-Hall - 1,166 (80.25%)

Vimal Patel - 287 (19.75%)

Governor

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers - 596 (40.63%)

Malika Sanders Fortier - 387 (26.38%)

Patricia Salter Jamieson - 159 (10.84%)

Arthur Kennedy - 114 (7.77%)

Chad “Chig” Martin - 112 (7.63%)

Doug “New Blue” Smith - 99 (6.75%)

United States Senator

Will Boyd - 856 (58.51%)

Branduan Dean - 342 (23.38%)

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

Lanny Jackson - 265 (18.11%)

Tallapoosa County

Republican Ballot

Governor

Lindy Blanchard - 1,476 (19.86%)

Lew Burdette - 422 (5.68%)

Stacy Lee George - 16 (.22%)

Kay Ivey - 4,059 (54.61%)

Tim James - 1,246 (16.76%)

Donald Trent Jones - 47 (.63%)

Dean Odle - 126 (1.70%)

Dave Thomas - 31 (.42%)

Dean Young - 10 (.13%)

United States Senate

Lillie Boddie - 36 (.49%)

Katie Britt - 3,645 (49.52%)

Mo Brooks - 1,385 (18.82%)

Karla M. Dupriest - 56 (.76%)

Mike Durant - 2,163 (29.38%)

Jake Schafer - 76 (1.03%)

United Republican Representative

Michael T. Joiner - 960 (13.39%)

Mike Rogers - 6,209 (86.61%)

Attorney General

Steve Marshall - 6,104 (91.97%)

Harry Bartlett Still III 533 (8.03%)

State Senator District 27

Jay Hovey - 1,555 (30.52%)

Tom Whatley - 3,540 (69.48%)

Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court, Place 5

Greg Cook - 3,239 (49.64%)

Debra Jones - 3,286 (50.36%)

Secretary Of State

Wes Allen - 2,409 (37.40%)

Christian Horn - 573 (8.90%)

Ed Packard - 524 (8.14%)

Jim Zeigler - 2,935 (45.57%)

State Auditor

Stan Cooke - 1,938 (31.58%)

Rusty Glover - 1,536 (25.03%)

Andrew Sorrell - 2,663 (43.39%)

Public Service Commission Place 1

John Hammock - 1,867 (33.09%)

Stephen McLamb - 486 (8.61%)

Jeremy H. Oden - 1,906 (33.78%)

Brent Woodall - 1,384 (24.53%)

Public Service Commission Place 2

Chip Beeker - 2,634 (46.56%)

Robin Litaker - 924 (16.33%)

Robert L. Mccollum - 2,099 (37.10%)

Member State Board of Education District 2

Alex Balkcum - 1,600 (27.52%)

Tracie West - 4,214 (72.48%)

District Attorney 5th Judicial Circuit

D. Jeremy Duerr - 3,949 (56.50%)

Mike Segrest  - 3,040 (43.50%)

Tallapoosa County Commission District 3

John C. Mckelvey - 1,148 (61.32%)

Frank Tapley - 724 (38.68%)

State Republican Executive Committee, Tallapoosa County, Place No. 2

Jeana Boggs - 1,289 (21.66%)

Joseph Fuller - 1,958 (32.90%)

Donnie Pritchard - 2,705 (45.45%)

Statewide Amendment 1

Yes - 6,151 (76.80%)

No - 1,858 (23.20%)

Democrat Ballot

Governor

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers - 278 (28.22%)

Malika Sanders Fortier - 414 (42.03%)

Patricia Salter Jamieson - 102 (10.36%)

Arthur Kennedy - 78 (7.92%)

Chad "Chig" Martin - 39 (3.96%)

Doug "New Blue" Smith - 74 (7.51%)

United States Senator

Will Boyd - 698 (69.11%)

Brandaun Dean - 155 (15.35%)

Lanny Jackson - 157 (15.54%)

State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 81

Ira J. Moss - 518 (50.78%)

Messiah Williams-Cole - 502 (49.22%)