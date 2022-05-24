Elmore County
Republican Ballot
State Representative District No. 31
Chadwick Smith - 2,344 (33.15%)
Troy B. Stubbs - 4,727 (66.85%)
State Representative District No. 88
Will Dismukes - 1,299 (49.32%)
Jerry Starnes - 1,335 (50.68%)
Circuit Court Judge 19th Judicial Court Place 2
Joy Pace Booth - 6,021 (48.58%)
Jessica Sanders 6,373 (51.42%)
District Attorney 19th Judicial Court
Jennifer May Holten - 4,787 (37.85%)
CJ Robinson - 7,860 (62.15%)
Coroner
Dalan Gassett - 8,622 (72.43%)
Lamar Neighbors - 2,183 (18.34%)
Martin “Marty” Steltenpohl - 1,099 (9.23%)
State Republican Executive Committee Place No. 1
Randall V. Houston - 8,917 (72.58%)
Stephen Thornton - 3,369 (27.42%)
State Republican Executive Committee Place No. 3
Karen Stewart - 4,871 (43.74%)
Debbie Williams - 6,264 (56.26%)
Governor
Lindy Blanchard - 2,959 (20.99%)
Lew Burdette - 399 (2.83%)
Stacy Lee George - 35 (0.25%)
Tim James - 3,144 (22.30%)
Kay Ivey - 7,132 (50.59%)
Donald Trent Jones - 47 (0.33%)
Dean Odle - 295 (2.09%)
Dave Thomas - 58 (0.41%)
Dean Young - 28 (0.20%)
United States Senator
Lillie Boddie - 103 (0.74%)
Katie Britt - 5,463 (39.21%)
Mo Brooks - 4,282 (30.73%)
Karla M. Dupriest - 102 (0.73%)
Mike Durant - 3,828 (27.47%)
Jake Shafner - 156 (1.12%)
Attorney General
Steve Marshall - 11,814 (91.07%)
Harry Bartlet Still III - 1,159 (8.93%)
Secretary of State
Wes Allen - 5,316 (42.32%)
Christian Horn - 1,036 (8.25%)
Ed Packard - 946 (7.53%)
Jim Zeigler - 5,263 (41.90%)
State Auditor
Stan Cooke - 3,666 (30.91%)
Rusty Glover - 2,911 (24.54%)
Andrew Sorrell - 5,283 (44.54)
Public Service Commission Place No. 1
John Hammock - 3,528 (31.90%)
Stephen McLamb - 977 (8.84%)
Jeremy H. Oden - 3,638 (32.90%)
Brent Woodall - 2,915 (26.36%)
Public Service Commission Place No. 2
Chip Beeker - 5,288 (48.95%)
Robin Litaker - 2,361 (21.86%)
Robert L. McCollum - 3,154 (29.20%)
Democrat Ballot
State Democratic Executive Committee District No. 75 (Female)
Amerika Blair - 142 (47.65%)
Mary Louise Briers - 156 (52.35%)
State Democratic Executive Committee District No. 75 (Male)
James R. Lawlor IV - 56 (18.54%)
Joe M. Reed - 246 (81.46%)
Representative 2nd Congressional District
Phyllis Harvey-Hall - 1,166 (80.25%)
Vimal Patel - 287 (19.75%)
Governor
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers - 596 (40.63%)
Malika Sanders Fortier - 387 (26.38%)
Patricia Salter Jamieson - 159 (10.84%)
Arthur Kennedy - 114 (7.77%)
Chad “Chig” Martin - 112 (7.63%)
Doug “New Blue” Smith - 99 (6.75%)
United States Senator
Will Boyd - 856 (58.51%)
Branduan Dean - 342 (23.38%)
Lanny Jackson - 265 (18.11%)
Tallapoosa County
Republican Ballot
Governor
Lindy Blanchard - 1,476 (19.86%)
Lew Burdette - 422 (5.68%)
Stacy Lee George - 16 (.22%)
Kay Ivey - 4,059 (54.61%)
Tim James - 1,246 (16.76%)
Donald Trent Jones - 47 (.63%)
Dean Odle - 126 (1.70%)
Dave Thomas - 31 (.42%)
Dean Young - 10 (.13%)
United States Senate
Lillie Boddie - 36 (.49%)
Katie Britt - 3,645 (49.52%)
Mo Brooks - 1,385 (18.82%)
Karla M. Dupriest - 56 (.76%)
Mike Durant - 2,163 (29.38%)
Jake Schafer - 76 (1.03%)
United Republican Representative
Michael T. Joiner - 960 (13.39%)
Mike Rogers - 6,209 (86.61%)
Attorney General
Steve Marshall - 6,104 (91.97%)
Harry Bartlett Still III 533 (8.03%)
State Senator District 27
Jay Hovey - 1,555 (30.52%)
Tom Whatley - 3,540 (69.48%)
Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court, Place 5
Greg Cook - 3,239 (49.64%)
Debra Jones - 3,286 (50.36%)
Secretary Of State
Wes Allen - 2,409 (37.40%)
Christian Horn - 573 (8.90%)
Ed Packard - 524 (8.14%)
Jim Zeigler - 2,935 (45.57%)
State Auditor
Stan Cooke - 1,938 (31.58%)
Rusty Glover - 1,536 (25.03%)
Andrew Sorrell - 2,663 (43.39%)
Public Service Commission Place 1
John Hammock - 1,867 (33.09%)
Stephen McLamb - 486 (8.61%)
Jeremy H. Oden - 1,906 (33.78%)
Brent Woodall - 1,384 (24.53%)
Public Service Commission Place 2
Chip Beeker - 2,634 (46.56%)
Robin Litaker - 924 (16.33%)
Robert L. Mccollum - 2,099 (37.10%)
Member State Board of Education District 2
Alex Balkcum - 1,600 (27.52%)
Tracie West - 4,214 (72.48%)
District Attorney 5th Judicial Circuit
D. Jeremy Duerr - 3,949 (56.50%)
Mike Segrest - 3,040 (43.50%)
Tallapoosa County Commission District 3
John C. Mckelvey - 1,148 (61.32%)
Frank Tapley - 724 (38.68%)
State Republican Executive Committee, Tallapoosa County, Place No. 2
Jeana Boggs - 1,289 (21.66%)
Joseph Fuller - 1,958 (32.90%)
Donnie Pritchard - 2,705 (45.45%)
Statewide Amendment 1
Yes - 6,151 (76.80%)
No - 1,858 (23.20%)
Democrat Ballot
Governor
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers - 278 (28.22%)
Malika Sanders Fortier - 414 (42.03%)
Patricia Salter Jamieson - 102 (10.36%)
Arthur Kennedy - 78 (7.92%)
Chad "Chig" Martin - 39 (3.96%)
Doug "New Blue" Smith - 74 (7.51%)
United States Senator
Will Boyd - 698 (69.11%)
Brandaun Dean - 155 (15.35%)
Lanny Jackson - 157 (15.54%)
State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 81
Ira J. Moss - 518 (50.78%)
Messiah Williams-Cole - 502 (49.22%)