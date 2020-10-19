The city of Wetumpka united with the Joy to Life Foundation on Thursday for the city’s annual Pink Walk to raise awareness about breast cancer.
At noon, participants gathered in the parking lot of the Wetumpka Civic Center to hear from city leaders, members of the Joy to Life Foundation and to listen to the story of breast cancer survivor Donna Hall.
Councilmember-elect Joe Brown welcomed guests to the event and shared that efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer hold a special place in his heart. He shared that he was the caretaker for his wife who beat breast cancer several years ago. He urged everyone to pray for those still fighting the disease.
Before walking along the Riverwalk to Gold Star Park where they released pink balloons, survivor Donna Hall shared the story of her battle that began in January 2019. After abnormalities were found during a routine mammogram, Hall was told that she needed an ultrasound to better determine what was happening within her body.
After undergoing ultrasounds and biopsies, Hall was told that she had Stage 0 breast cancer. She went on to have a mastectomy and then later had her remaining breast removed after it was discovered just six months after her first diagnosis that she had breast cancer again. The second time around, it was a different type of breast cancer – not the same kind from before. This time it was an invasive cancer that was in Stage 1.
Today, Hall is cancer free but is awaiting breast reconstruction surgery. She said the major take away from her story is the importance of routine mammograms. She noted that early detection likely saved her life.
Joy to Life representative Jackie Butler thanked those in attendance and shared information about the progress the foundation has made over the years. Since it’s founding in 2001, the nonprofit has raised more than $6 million to aide in the fight against breast cancer.
The foundation provides free mammograms and other breast cancer screenings to medically underserved women in Alabama. The organization also provides grants, builds and supports breast cancer awareness statewide and promotes overall health, well-being and education in Alabama.