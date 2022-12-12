The new birding trail between the Wetumpka Sports Complex and the farmers market will be getting into the festive spirit soon.
The Wetumpka Parks and Recreation Department’s Tiffany Chandler brought an idea from her hometown of Opelika — a walking tour at Christmas.
“We wanted a leisurely activity for families to enjoy over the holidays,” Chandler said. “We wanted something for everyone to walk through that everyone would like. I looked to the Victorian Christmas front porch tour in Opelika in the historic district where people walk through the historic district.”
The Walking Wonderland isn’t meant to compete with the other holiday events happening in Wetumpka, but instead is the Wetumpka Parks and Recreation Department contribution to holiday spirit.
“I wanted to make sure we were doing something as well,” Chandler said. “We have Christmas on the Coosa and the Dickens... This would be more relatable to the community for parks and recreation.”
The idea is for businesses, individuals and city departments to decorate a spot along the birding trail between the softball fields and the farmers market. Chandler said she has commitments from several businesses and city departments to decorate a marked spot along the trail.
“We just ask they tie it back to sports in some sort of way,” Chandler said. “We still have a few spots open for those interested.”
The brand new event will be from dark until 8 p.m. Dec. 15-18. Chandler said those wanting to visit Walking Wonderland are asked to park at the softball fields.
“They would walk to the roundabout and back to their car,” Chandler said. “It will not extend all the way to the farmers market. It’s an effort to let more people know about the trail, just to have a nice Christmas event for families.”
The best part is the event is free to the public. Even to decorate a spot this year is free.
“We are trying to build interest,” Chandler said. “In the future we want the companies to pay a small fee to reserve their lot to be able to promote their business. They should put up some sort of sign that it is their lot.
Chandler said the last night, Dec. 18, will be a little more special.
“We are going to allow the community to vote on their favorite one,” Chandler said.
Those interested in decorating a lot for the Walking Wonderland should call Chandler at her office at 334-731-8476.