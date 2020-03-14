All Walmart locations in the Wetumpka and surrounding areas will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning Sunday until further notice, according to a statement from Walmart’s corporate team.
This includes Walmart Neighborhood Market locations.
“I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers,” executive vice president and chief operating officer Dacona Smith said. “I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need.”
Walmart’s statement said this will help ensure associates are able to stock products customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.
Associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and the supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.
Walmart also has a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time.
“To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time,” smith said. “I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country.”
This affects all Walmart locations, but any stores whose normal operating hours close earlier — such as 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. — may continue to operate under those hours.