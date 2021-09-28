Company Street was overflowing with life once again on Thursday, Sept. 23, as residents filled the street during the city of Wetumpka's We Dig Company Street event, which took place from 6-9 p.m.
Main Street Wetumpka Executive Director Haley Greene, who promoted the event on behalf of the city, said We Dig Company Street was meant to be a play on words in reference to the ongoing construction on the street.
Attendees were asked to wear construction gear to the party, such as hard hats and reflective vests. There was live music from the HeadN' South Band and guests were invited to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers to the event.
Several businesses on Company Street and throughout downtown stayed open late, giving guests plenty of shopping opportunities.
“We were really trying to find a way to support the Company Street businesses affected by the closure of the street,” Greene said.
Downtown business owners Jamie Smith, owner of Wetumpka Nutrition, and Charlie Hinkle, who owns Scent Wizards with his husband Tim Hinkle, said the event beneficial for the downtown businesses.
"There's been a steady flow of people all night," Smith said during the event.
Smith offered cookie decorating and corn hole toss for guests who entered her shop. Those who took a picture with her straw-filled construction worker named Mike was entered into a drawing to win a gift card from the business.
Hinkle said he hopes the city will host the block party on a continual basis to help bring more people to downtown Wetumpka.
"Business has definitely picked up since the start of the event," Hinkle said that Thursday. "I hope they continue it and that we can generate more ideas to drive business for us."
Company Street is projected to reopen in about three weeks. The next step is to pour the asphalt and concrete and to stripe the road, Greene said.
“The landscaping won’t be completed by that time, but we’re just ready to get it back open,” she said.