Weapon found at Redland Middle School
Staff Report
An investigation is underway after a weapon was found at Redland Middle School Thursday morning.
“The administration at Redland Middle School secured a student book bag that contained a weapon,” Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis said in a release. “The school is secure and the administration and law enforcement are investigating the incident.”
Dennis said protocol established by the Elmore County Board of Education will be used to pursue the matter and appropriate authorities and personnel will continue to investigate the matter.
“Any further updates will be released after the investigation,” Dennis said.