There will be no school activities in Elmore County Wednesday due to possible severe weather.
On Tuesday afternoon The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert that called for an enhanced risk of severe weather for Wednesday across Elmore County and much of Alabama.
“Severe thunderstorms are likely across all Central Alabama on Wednesday,” NWS said in the alert. “Multiple rounds of storms are possible. Large, potentially damaging, hail is possible, as well as damaging wind gusts and a tornado. Flash flooding is also possible.”
Elmore County Schools and Tallassee City Schools will have no student activities Wednesday due to the weather threat.
“All summer programs and extracurricular activities are canceled for Wednesday,” Tallassee Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said. “The cancellation includes the summer feeding program as well.”
Elmore County Schools are doing the same thing.
“All student activities, including summer school, will be canceled [Wednesday] due to inclement weather,” Elmore County Schools said in a release.
Elmore County Schools Child Nutrition Program director Cayce Davis said in general most of the summer feeding program for Elmore County Schools will be canceled Wednesday.
“We are working out the details now,” Davis said Tuesday afternoon. “We are hoping to get a social media post up soon.”
Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett said his agency is not in the weather predicting business and relies on the NWS for those predictions. He didn’t know of any other cancellations beyond the schools.
“Like always we will monitor the weather and anything that might come up,” Barnett said. “We will keep a watch and listen for storms that form and might head towards Elmore County. We will react accordingly with information and response if necessary.”