A Wetumpka toddler died tragically early Saturday morning.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the 2 ½ year old found a handgun in his parents’ bedroom as his mother was at work and the father slept.
“The dad got up during the night and was investigating a noise he heard,” Franklin said. “He walked outside to see what was going on.”
Franklin said the father carried a .40 caliber handgun with him outside.
“From my understanding when he came back in he put the gun on the nightstand and went back to sleep,” Franklin said. “A short time later he was awakened to one gun shot.”
Franklin believes the child got up and started to wander in the house as the father slept.
“The child undoubtedly was curious I’m sure,” he said. “He eased out of bed I think and picked it up.”
Franklin believes most toddlers have enough strength to pull the trigger of a handgun and maneuver the gun some.
“You are talking about a gun with a two- to three-inch barrel,” Franklin said. “They can make the gun go off.”
Haynes Ambulance along with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call just north of Wetumpka.
Every gun owner has different ways of securing guns and talking with family about gun safety, and Franklin said it’s important to have a plan for your household.
“Everybody takes different safeguards as far as putting the weapon in a safe location, educating children about guns is important too,” Franklin said. “I’m sure everyone in the privacy of their home has measures they take trying to keep their homes safe from any kind of danger, while balancing the measures with children. In this particular incident it is a sad situation. In this case you are talking about a 2 ½ year old. It is a little different than talking to an 8 or 12 year old.”