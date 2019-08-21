Wetumpka singer/songwriter Madeline Mae will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Equality Performing Arts Center (EPAC) in downtown Equality.
Inspired by artists such as Reba McEntire and Jo Dee Messina, Mae learned how to play guitar by the age of 11 and started writing songs by 12. She has played in places like the Riverwalk Stadium for the Montgomery Biscuits pre-game show, the Wilson Pickett Music and Arts Festival in Prattville and the 18th Annual Magnolia Festival in Gardendale.
There will be no cover, but the EPAC provides monthly entertainment solely through audience donations. Organizers said donaters’ help keeps the center going and are greatly appreciated.
There will be an intermission for hors d’oeuvre and snacks. Coffee, sweet tea, soft drinks and freshly popped popcorn will be provided on site. Guests are asked to bring a snack or dessert to share with everyone during the intermission.