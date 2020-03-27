The Wetumpka business community shared its thoughts following the state's public health order announced Friday which closes more "non-essential businesses" effective at 5 p.m. Saturday through April 17.
Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce director Shellie Whitfield said the unity Wetumpka has displayed in the past is something she hopes will be displayed again.
"I would say that we are Wetumpka," she said. "We will not allow a short-term crisis to impact our long-term success. My hope is that we will support each other get through the next few weeks and the chamber can be part of a robust plan for a speedy recovery for the entire community."
Whitfield said local chamber leaders are in daily communications with the state and national chamber associations as the crisis continues to unfold.
"I am part of webinars and conference calls intended to help businesses get through this," she said. "Every email we receive that has pertinent information concerning loans, or grants or legislation, we forward that to businesses."
She encourages all businesses — even those that are not chamber members — to connect with the chamber.
"We want businesses to connect with us on Facebook or reach out to me by email at swhitfield@wetumpkachamber.org so that we can get them information," she said. "We are doing the best we can to provide accurate information."
She said inaccurate information regarding some business operating hours was recently found online. As a result, chamber members set out to set the record straight.
"We have spent the last three days calling every single restaurant and will put together a chart that we plan to post today or Monday that tells people who has carryout, when the businesses are open, details like that," she said. "We are trying to be as much of a support."
Whitfield said the future is going to look different.
"Obviously, we will not have events that draw 500 people," she said. "We are looking at virtual things that still connect business and people."
The Yellow Daffodil Boutique owner Rachael Turner was set to open her doors around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turner said this is going to sting a lot of business owners.
"I know it's going to affect a lot of people financially," she said. "It is the best call for everyone's health and safety."
She said she had already closed her store last week because her dad currently has cancer.
"I was trying to cut out potentially picking something up and giving it to him," she said.
Before opening her brick and mortar location, Turner sold exclusively online.
Once the store opened, it accounted for 85% to 90% of her total sales, she said. But for now she has to rely on doing business online.
"Now, I don't have an option," she said. "I'm going to continue online and ship everything for free."