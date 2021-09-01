This past week famed film director, producer and writer Tim Burton was celebrated in the city of Wetumpka. The celebration kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 25, Burton’s 63rd birthday, and continued until Saturday, Aug. 28.
The festivities began with Mayor Jerry Willis cutting a Tim Burton-themed birthday cake in front of the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Simply Southern Treats, owned by Garris Huckabee, sponsored the cake.
Afterward, guests made their way to the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery for Burton-themed tea party sponsored by Smith-Byrd House, a bed and breakfast and tea room located in Prattville.
“One dresses for a tea party,” said Libby Christensen as she donned a black and white dress complete with a red hat and white gloves.
Christensen, the owner of SewGoCreate, also donated a quilt that she handmade to The Kelly to be given away in a prize drawing to one lucky guest. As guests sipped on their tea and ate scones, artist Linda Lee sat near the gallery window painting an expressionism portrait. Later in the week, children were invited to The Kelly to color expressionism art coloring sheets. Several other events took place throughout the week at various downtown businesses.
Tim Burton Week was the brainchild of Lucky Lawrence, who co-owns Provisions Cheese and Wine Shoppe with his wife Kate. The business is located in Fain Theater. Lawrence partnered with Main Street Wetumpka to help turn his idea into reality.
The city of the Wetumpka has a special tie to Burton because most of the movie “Big Fish,” which Burton directed, was filmed in the city, as well as at Spectre in Millbrook. Wetumpka’s tie to the movie was one of the reasons the city caught the eye of Home Town Takeover’s Erin Napier as it’s one of her favorite movies.
Burton is credited with producing and/or directing more than 40 movies, including Beetlejuice, Batman, Batman Returns, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Edward Scissorhands, Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice in Wonderland, Sleepy Hollow, Planet of the Apes, Dumbo and so much more. During Tim Burton Week, his expressionism art, films, and of course Big Fish will be spotlighted with various events.
Here’s a rundown of the events that took place during the week:
-Kickoff with a cake cutting at the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.
-Expressionism Art Day: Grab your sidewalk chalk and start creating art. There were displays of expressionism art at various downtown businesses. The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery had an expressionism art exhibit and activity for kids and kids at heart.
-Costume Cameo Day: People dressed up to represent various characters from Tim Burton movies. There was a window contest for businesses that have decorated their windows and the public voted for the best display from a Tim Burton movie by going to the Main Street Wetumpka Facebook page. The Vault Variety Shop won the contest.
-There was a Cheshire Cat Scavenger Hunt, and the one finding the Cheshire Cat will received a private dinner for four at Provisions Cheese and Wine that’s valued at $200. The Craft House and Provisions Cheese and Wine will also hosted a trivia contest.
-There was a showing of Big Fish in the Alley after dark and pop-up characters were in front of the Big Fish house.
-Provisions Cheese and Wine had an open mic night so people could share their “Big Fish stories.”