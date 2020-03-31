As stores in Wetumpka reduced operating hours and services due to state-mandated orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce began utilizing social media to keep business flowing.
More than a week ago the chamber began a daily social media campaign intended to connect customers with business.
Chamber director Shellie Whitfield said the idea came from the organization’s working relationships with state and U.S. chambers.
“The U.S. chamber reached out and provided some ideas,” she said.
The theme for the first day was “Make a Difference Monday.” Then last Tuesday the chamber suggested people order take out. People were encouraged Wednesday to post a positive Google review for three Wetumpka businesses.
The following day was “Talk to You Later Thursday” which asked people to buy gift certificates for use at a later date.
The posts for Friday and Saturday asked people to engage with businesses’ social media accounts.
Sunday was devoted to reminding church members to attend their church’s streaming service.
Whitfield said the response from the business community has been favorable.
“Every single day we get positive comments back from businesses,” she said. “It’s a lifeline. Our goal is to get businesses to look toward the shore. Our focus right now is to plan for recovery.”
Whitfield credited her team for creatively thinking of and putting into action ways to assist the business community.
“Anna Chapelle (director of development) is the one who found the campaign,” Whitfield said. “I have a really good team working with me. We are working together, staying positive and putting out correct information.”
She said she is not certain whether or not the social media campaign will continue as is, change or stop due to the fact some stores are ordered to remain closed longer than initially expected.
“I don’t know if we are going to mix it up or keep it the same,” she said. “Anna and I have yet to figure that out.”
Whitfield also said the chamber will release a restaurant listing in Wetumpka that indicates if and when the locations are open and if pickup or delivery are offered.
“We have spent days calling every single restaurant and will have the chart ready soon,” she said.
The information will be posted to the chamber’s Facebook page.
Whitfield said no matter what message is produced by the chamber, her ultimate goal is to help businesses recover.
“We’re starting this week calling businesses to ask them about their plan,” she said “What is recovery going to look like? How can the chamber and city help? What can we do to come together as we look toward the shore?”
She said it’s a matter of getting through the next few weeks and reevaluating the situation.