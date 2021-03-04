The Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed some newcomers and swore in members to its board of directors and at meeting on Tuesday at Hampton Inn.
Before Elmore County Circuit Judge Bill Lewis swore in officers and board members, Chamber executive director Shellie Whitfield expressed her appreciation for those who serve on the board.
“Anna and I are so incredibly blessed to have such a great board,” Whitfield said. “You always answer, you always respond to my emails and you’re always respectful of one another even when you disagree.”
Whitfield works alongside Anna Chappelle who is the director of development. Janice Whorton also works in the office as the volunteer manager and office assistant.
Three new people joined the board – Walmart general manager Alfonso Grace, State Farm agent Jackson Hagan and Jay Collier, general manager of sales at Collier Ford – while Eric Hyde’s time on the board came to an end. Hyde works as a financial advisor at Edward Jones.
Sarah Sommerville, who works at First Community Bank, was sworn in as the board’s president. To thank past president Scott Grier, now ex-officio, for his work on the board, Whitfield presented him with a painting she completed herself.
Clay McConnell, with Alabama Power, stepped into the role of First Vice President, while Marilyn Hawkins, with The Wetumpka Herald, now serves as the Second Vice President.
Other members of the board include:
Brian Blanks – Treasurer
Vice President and Valley Bank
Tracy Hart – Special Ex-Officio
Manager of staffing and recruitment at Wind Creek Wetumpka
Frank Bertarelli
Owner of Zap Pest Control
Ron Drinkard
Ron Drinkard Group
Jake Studdard
Senior manager, CPA at Jackson Thornton