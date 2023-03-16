Couples, friends, mothers and daughters and even a grandmother and grandson are flying with the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce to Italy for 10 days.
While Janice Whorton normally mans the phone at the chamber everyone is challenging her to break the mold and just enjoy herself as she travels with her daughter Carol.
“I told [chamber director] Shellie [Whitfield] to begin with I couldn’t go unless I had a family member to go; they grabbed on it,” Whorton said. “We are going to have a great time.”
The perennial planner was still at work before the 35 travelers boarded a bus to catch a plane to Rome on Wednesday; she was making sure everyone had arrived. Whorton’s co-travelers know her tendency to take charge and encouraged her to give the task to someone else.
“She is going to not work; she is going to chill out,” traveler Carol Matthews told Whorton and others while they were getting ready Wednesday.
Whorton said, “I’m the perennial worry wart and I'm going to try my best not to worry.”
Whorton said she already has the itinerary memorized. After an overnight flight from Atlanta, the trip starts in Rome with stops in Assisi, Perugia, Cortana, Florence, Venice, Murano Island and Milan. Featured on the itinerary is a chianti winery and cooking class,
“It has been 44 years since I have been to Europe,” Whorton said. “I was too young then and I’m too old now. (But) I had a great time then and I’m going to have a great time now.”
Despite Whorton’s daughter Carol and friend Jenny Barrett’s best attempts, Worton had already found something to be nervous about before the trip even started.
“Of course, I even had all my clothes ready but the weather forecast is changing,” Whorton said.
Barbara Bennett, on the other hand, was nothing but smiles about traveling with her daughter, Jamie Morgan.
“I’ve been (to Europe) before, but this is her first time to go,” Bennett said. “I just get to tag along. She is looking forward to this. It’ll be great. We have been on a few trips together but not to Europe. We have been to New York City. We are going to take my granddaughter who is 17 on her senior trip,” Bennett said.”
Whitfield was also one of the 35 travelers and said the trip is a first for the chamber.
“I never thought we would get this many,” Whitfield said Wednesday. “I’m pleasantly surprised by the participation. It will be super fun.”
The trip is designed for everyone to enjoy the sites and tastes of Italy but Whitfield sees a benefit for Wetumpka — returning with new, fresh ideas.
“This is so good; it will elevate the arts and food,” Whitfield said. “Seeing different communities and what they have to offer widens people’s visions. It’s a beautiful thing.”