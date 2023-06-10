HGTV Hometown Takeover helped bring Ft. Morgan, Colorado native Andrew Stieb to Wetumpka.
Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Whitfield met Stieb in Ft. Morgan as she was speaking to members of the community about the HGTV effect prior to the airing of Season 2, which is based there.
Within moments Whitfield was planting seeds.
“I had probably been around him for an hour when I said, ‘Hey Andrew, do you want to move to Wetumpka, Alabama?’” Whitfield said. “He laughed. I wasn’t kidding. That was in October.”
Whitfield knew she had found a diamond to help her and the chamber board restructure things.
“He is so sharp,” Whitfield said. “You rarely meet a young person that is that smart and great. I knew I had to have him.”
Whitfield waited until January 2023 and extended an invitation for Stieb to visit Wetumpka. Stieb left the cold of Colorado to visit the warm February celebration in Wetumpka.
“I came Presidents Day weekend while the Mardi Gras Celebration was going on and Arti Gras,” Stieb said. “Shellie took me just about everywhere. I think we went to just about every little town in the county. We went to Slapout, Eclectic and Millbrook. I got to tour around, downtown popping into some of the businesses checking things out. I really got a feel for the land and area.”
Whitfield said he had no qualms about Stieb after his four day visit, “also known as an interview.”
Whitfield said Stieb’s background and skills are useful for the chamber.
“He is young and great at social media,” Whitfield said. “He is great at marketing. He has a strong background in hospitality and event planning.”
Stieb is no stranger to a chamber of commerce. He served on the board of directors of the Ft. Morgan Chamber before transitioning to executive director two years ago rebuilding it.
“We had hardly any membership to start with,” Stieb said. “We didn’t have a lot of community support, really had to start from the ground up. We were starting from scratch.”
Stieb said two things stood out as he weighed his decision about moving across the country from his hometown to Wetumpka. One was Whitfield and the volunteers at the chamber.
“It is something I didn’t have,” Stieb said. “I was flying solo and just a staff of one. I’m excited to have a team to work with.”
The other was Stieb is not restarting the chamber. He has been on the ground in Wetumpka for two weeks already working through logos and other marketing pieces for constituency,
“I don’t have to come in and think of what I have to fix,” Stieb said. “There is nothing that needs fixed. We already have a great foundation built on all that which is awesome.”
Stieb is responsible for the marketing and membership of the Wetumpka chamber. It’s the membership he especially likes. It was something Stieb did in Ft. Morgan.
“I made a lot of wonderful connections doing just that,” Stieb said. “I’m excited that it is a huge focus of my job.”
Stieb managed restaurants, vacation home properties, hotels and even a car wash before becoming the director in Ft. Morgan.
“It was the corporate sales side of things working with large scale businesses,” Stieb said. I was making pitches like, ‘Hey you should be staying at our hotels when you come to the area.’”
Stieb also worked in hospitality in the ski resort area of Gunnison, Colorado where he managed a boutique hotel and helped start the local tourism association.
“It was very touristy. It is what our business survived on,” Stieb said. “In skiing there is only really about two good weeks of ski season. We would get a massive migration for the skiing Christmas time.”
Stieb left his hometown of Ft. Morgan and a popcorn smelling apartment above a movie theater to move to Wetumpka. He agreed to move into a home sight unseen, thanks to the work of Whitfield.
Stieb said the experience proves to him Wetumpka has been on the right track for years and is set for the future.
“It highlights an aspect of how great this community is,” Stieb said. “Over the last five to six years it has really just started to skyrocket. It has been great. There has been growth, there has been businesses and further community development.”
It is all laying a foundation for the future of the chamber, Wetumpka and Elmore County and Stieb is happy to be a part of the future.
“Economic development is something that doesn’t happen overnight,” Stieb said. “Business growth, you don’t just wake up and have a half a dozen businesses. It takes a lot of time to get that groundwork built up and I see that. That has already happened. The last few years you are seeing the fruit of that labor.”