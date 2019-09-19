The Wetumpka City Council unanimously approved the $21,128.83 overage for the airport fuel system at its meeting Monday.
The council had tabled voting on approval of the additional funding during its previous meeting held Sept. 3. Discussions to replace the aging in-ground tank system began in December.
“This is an investment for the airport and the city,” Wetumpka Municipal Airport manager Lynn Weldon said. “This above-ground fuel system will be there for years.”
The new fuel system started selling aviation fuel about a month ago. Notable benefits of the new installation include point of sale via credit card so pilots have the ability to refuel their planes 24 hours a day and using Shell-branded fuel.
According to Weldon, airport staff was provided with training to ensure the gasoline filling the airplane gas tanks meets the standards set by the gasoline brand. She expects the airport will pump around 30,000 gallons of aviation gasoline (Avgas) out of its 10,000-gallon tank.
A gallon of Avgas currently sells for $4.15 at the airport.
Weldon also received approval by the council to advertise for a planning and engineering consultant to work with the city’s airport. Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Aeronautics Bureau recommended the city contract with a consultant. The council unanimously approved the request.
Councilmember Steve Gantt was absent from Monday’s meeting.
In other action, the council:
• Unanimously approved the 2019-20 city budget. According to the city clerk office, the budget will be online for the public to review in the coming weeks. There are no major changes in the 2019-20 budget compared to the 2018-19 budget. Sales tax collections increased from $6.60 million 2017-18 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30) to $8.06 million 2018-19 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2018 to Aug. 31, 2019).
• Unanimously approved $6,232.61 for the Wetumpka Police Department to purchase and install radio upgrades.
• Unanimously approved a $15,965.96 payment to Neel-Schaffer Inc., for an economic development project. Details concerning the nature of the economic development project were not disclosed.
• Unanimously approved the signing of a fuel agreement with Titan Aviation Fuels to supply the Wetumpka Municipal Airport with Avgas.
• Postponed a vote to purchase $15,0000 of recreation equipment for the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center located at 200 Lancaster St. until an itemized listing of goods and prices could be provided.
• Postponed a vote to make repairs and paint the Elmore County Black History Museum and Teacher’s Home until the city confirmed if the buildings are registered as historic landmarks.