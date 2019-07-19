The Wetumpka City Council on Monday unanimously approved to surplus a 963 front end loader at the landfill and trade it for a Genie 60-foot lift of equal value.
Public works director Tex Grier told the council during its work session the department is about to finish filling a landfill and will no longer need the loader.
“We’ve got an estimate from Caterpillar on repairing it,” Grier said. “The undercarriage is what they can see now and it runs about $25,000.”
Grier said a full appraisal for the loader has not been completed and hopes to replace it with a lift the city can use when decorating for Christmas.
“We need this lift so we can do trees and that kind of stuff,” Grier said. “This lift would negate us having to spend, probably, it usually runs $12,000 to $15,000 a year at Christmas.”
Councilmember Lewis Washington said he had asked Grier about purchasing a lift months ago and asked about the timing of buying one now. Grier said the council gave him purchasing permission worth $25,000 and couldn’t find any lifts at that price.
“We looked and could not find anything at $25,000 at the time so that went by the wayside,” Grier said.
Mayor Jerry Willis said the public works department cannot dispose of or buy machines without the council’s permission.
In other action at the meeting the council unanimously gave Willis authority to execute a $163,925.53 contract with BancorpSouth Finance to buy a gravel truck. Payments will be $59,095.80 per year with the first installment to be paid in July 2020.