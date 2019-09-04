The Wetumpka City Council held off on voting to approve for overage for the airport fuel system on Tuesday.
Wetumpka Municipal Airport director Lynn Weldon told the council the initial bid in December paid about $88,000 for the fuel system and had estimated electrical services and other items related to state certification to total over $103,000. At the meeting Tuesday, Weldon said the lowest bid with the extra costs was $124, 407.83 for the lowest bid.
Councilmember Lewis Washington thought Weldon was asking for more money for the airport and she said the price was estimated during the council’s work session.
“It has been a chore to get us to this point and I have done, in my opinion, an excellent job to get this fuel system put in place and save us money and get us to where we’re not in over our lowest bidder,” Weldon said.
Weldon said the second bidder for the project offered $175,821.56, making the difference with the first bid $51,413.73.
Washington then asked if the airport was making good return in gas. Weldon said the airport maintains gas at 50 to 55 cents above what the city pays for it.
“We are selling fuel, the thing is running,” Weldon said. “Our pilots are happy, the airport is doing great.”
Washington continued to ask questions about the how much it was costing for the overage and why the airport needed it.
“An estimate is an estimate,” councilmember Kevin Robbins said. “You don’t know what it’s going to be.”
The council decided to carry over the vote to the next council meeting, which will be held Sept. 16.
Councilmember Greg Jones was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
In other action, the Wetumpka City Council:
• Unanimously approved closing and leasing McGillivary Street to First Baptist Church.
• Unanimously approved giving the Wetumpka Fire Department permission to partner with McKee & Associates Architecture for Station 3.
• Unanimously approved paying $6,017.76 for a new network for the Wetumpka Police Department.
• Was given the 2019-20 proposed budget. Washington asked if his district, District 2, is getting funded fairly. Mayor Jerry Willis told Washington to read the budget and if he had any questions to speak with the financial office.