In an effort to reduce the possible spread of the coronavirus, the Wetumpka City Council streamed its meeting via video conference for the council and public to attend virtually Monday night.
The meeting was streamed live for the public to view on the city’s Facebook page. The only two people at city hall were Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis and city clerk Tiffany Robinson while the councilmembers attended remotely.
The council unanimously approved a resolution which increases employee retirement contribution rates for members of the Employees’ Retirement System of Alabama.
“In 2011, the state legislature approved employee contribution rates to go from 5% to 7.5%,” Wetumpka city clerk Tiffany Robinson said. “So now that we have agreed to allow our Tier 2 employees to go to Tier 1, they will be able to now contribute up to 7.5% to their retirement.”
The council also approved a retail liquor license for entertainment venue Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas, which include a restaurant and live music.
“The owner was very close to opening then this crisis came along and it set him back a little bit,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “He is leasing the old National Guard building that the city acquired from the state. He took a dilapidated building and put a major investment in it. I think it is going to do really well when he opens it up.”
The council heard a first reading to spend a proposed $6,023 to repair the elevator located in the city’s administration building.
“The elevator has to be inspected periodically,” Willis said. “This inspection we did not get a very good report back in our favor. If we don’t bring it up to speed, for safety reasons, they will shut it down.
In other action, the Wetumpka City Council:
• Heard a first reading of an ordinance to hold an election of five councilmembers and a mayor
• Heard a first reading to approve monthly costs in the amount of $12.36 for street lights in Cotton Lakes subdivision
• Approved a resolution to schedule a public hearing to vacate an alleyway located in original lot 184 located in west Wetumpka
Willis closed the council meeting with some words of encouragement.
“We will move forward,” he said. “There is a lot of anxiety out there. Please continue praying for our world and nation and our little city of Wetumpka. We will keep you informed with things coming down as they are being given.”