The Wetumpka City Council and the Wetumpka United youth soccer team both received an American flag that flew over an American base in Qatar at the council’s meeting Monday evening.
The flags were flown by Wetumpka native and U.S. Army Major Minerva Pamatz Harwell who is currently deployed to the Middle East and assigned to 3D Medical Command Deployment Support.
“One of the girls who plays in the soccer league, her mom is on a military assignment,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “She sent the flags back to us so the soccer team can fly at their games and the other for the City of Wetumpka so we can fly on one of our flag poles in the city.”
Harwell’s daughter, Isabella, plays soccer for Wetumpka United.
“The soccer program is awesome,” Willis said.
Also at the meeting, the council approved $82,700 for the Wetumpka Fire Department to purchase equipment to outfit a new fire truck.
“Most of it is small-hand tools like flashlights, chargers, a thermal imaging camera which is higher priced piece of equipment,” fire chief Greg Willis said. “There are things like shovels and medical bags. Anything we can buy local we will try to.”
Greg Willis said the truck is expected to arrive in Wetumpka the last week of April then it will take several more weeks for the department to outfit the truck before it hits the streets.
“This (the new truck) will push a truck out of service and there will be items we remove from that truck and put on the new truck,” he said.
The council also approved a property appraisal in the amount of $15,000 requested by Wetumpka Municipal Airport director Lynn Weldon.
According to Weldon, Arrowhead Plastics is currently leasing the property and the lease agreement included an option to purchase the property.
She said the Federal Aviation Administration recently approved the airport to surplus the property which gave Arrowhead Plastics the ability to purchase the property.
The property is located across from the Wetumpka Airport on Alabama Highway 14 and consists of 30 acres of land. The proposed sale will be for 15 acres of land.
In other action, the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved the minutes from its Feb. 18 meeting
• Had a first reading of a proposal to approve Carmichael Engineering to test construction materials and monitor services at the city’s new athletic complex
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Wetumpka City Hall.