The Wetumpka City Council approved its fiscal year 2021 Rebuild Alabama transportation plan at its meeting Monday evening.
The city will use its $34,438 portion of the state’s new gas tax revenue to repave streets throughout the city.
At the meeting the council also approved a $69,730 bid from Alexander Sealcoating and Striping to repave Green Street. The council plans to use its Rebuild Alabama funds toward the Green Street paving project.
In other business, the council:
-Entered into a professional services agreement with Hydro Engineering Solutions
-Approved a joint use agreement with the Elmore County Board of Education for the use of a fire truck that is no longer being used by the fire department
-Granted permission for Outboard Motor Boat Races to use Gold Star Park from Sept. 11-13
-Accepted a donation to Dr. Martin Luther King Multi-Cultural Center from the Family Sunshine Center