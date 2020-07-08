A plan for comprehensive upgrades to the city’s information technology systems was among the approved proposals at Monday’s Wetumpka City Council meeting. City IT director Jim McGehee laid out a plan to make updates to the city’s current system to improve and simplify communications between government departments and buildings.
“In order to save money in the past few years, we have operated each building as a separate small businesses and it allowed us to do things at a lower cost,” McGehee said. “Now we need all of the phone systems to communicate with each other and all of the backups to communicate around several buildings. So, we can manage all of that here without having to do on-site backups for every single location.”
The proposal was unanimously approved by the five councilmembers in attendance with councilmember Steve Gantt not present. The plans cost $2,401.85 per month, footing the bill for new equipment, new firewalls, licensing and any network consulting needed to get it working together. The cost also includes a new server which will replace the server which the city started using in 2008.
“The type of work we are trying to do, we can’t use a 12-year-old server to do that,” McGehee said. “We have to update that to finish this job.”
The rules were suspended to vote on the proposal. McGehee said it will take two weeks to a month to get everything installed.
The city approved two other pieces of new business during Monday’s meeting.
City clerk Tiffany Robinson will assume duties for preparation of the official voting lists and other election duties after a unanimous vote, needing approval from the council because of Mayor Jerry Willis’ re-election bid.
The council wrapped up the meeting by adding a resolution to the agenda to go with a previously approved agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a roundabout project and engineering in the next phase of the downtown redevelopment. The resolution was unanimously approved.
In other action, the council:
• Approved minutes
• Approved an ordinance to adopt regulations for small cell facilities by a 4-1 vote with councilmember Lewis Washington voting no
• Provided clarification on Wetumpka Fire Department’s use of part-time personnel