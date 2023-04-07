The extension of hours for the Wetumpka Downtown Entertainment District was approved by the Wetumpka City Council at Monday’s council meeting in a 5-1 vote. District 5 Councilmember Joe Brown was the lone dissenting vote.
Now from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. seven days a week, adults 21 or older can walk the streets with an approved cup from a downtown establishment with an alcoholic beverage.
There was no discussion among councilmembers during the meeting about the issue but Brown said afterwards his constituents were against the issue — especially extending hours into “church time.”
“I contacted over 100 people in my district,” Brown said. “They were disturbed that it was 10 a.m. on a Sunday.”
Brown said he rode around downtown on a Sunday and didn’t see any businesses open at 9 a.m. Only one place, a gym, opened at 11 a.m.
Brown said residents in River Oaks, Meadowbrook and on U.S. Highway 231 don’t have an issue with the entertainment district but the extension of hours would have been better received with some modifications.
“It was the Sunday morning part of it,” Brown said. “There wasn’t much issue with the rest of it.
Had it been 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. it would have been better.”
Brown said his vote was not decided by his stance on alcohol.
“I don’t drink,” Brown said. “It doesn’t bother me that other people do. It is a personal choice.”
Before the council made a decision two residents spoke on the issue.
“I support the extension of the hours of the entertainment district,” Don Sawyer said.
Wetumpka resident Frances Skelton Jr. said enforcing the new hours will create a burden on the city and businesses.
“Under the right circumstances governance will become impossible in a seven-day-a-week situation,” Skelton said. “You concentrate [police] when you have a big event, but when nothing is going on, the governance becomes difficult to maintain.”
Skelton said the carrying of alcoholic beverages doesn’t create a good image for Wetumpka.
“I don’t think this is the direction we want to go in for having a place of family tourism,” Skelton said. “As people come to visit us, I don’t think having an open drinking area is a good idea. I believe in the future we will want to expand it even more.”
Sawyer had another request — to close Company Street during the April 22 Downtown Artists Art Show. Sawyer said he had signatures of all the downtown merchants on his petition supporting the effort.
“This show will have about 4,000 all on Company Street,” Sawyer said. “Foot traffic is everything to retail. It makes merchants money. It is safer for pedestrians. There will be a lot of children.”
There was no vote or discussion by the council on whether to close the street or not; there is one more meeting prior to the event.
In other action the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved minutes of the March 20 meeting.
• Approved repairing a grapple truck.
• Approved a contract with YellowHouse Publishing for tourism services.
• Approved a contract with STAMP for an In-Market Action Plan Development for tourism.
• Approved a non-profit tax-exempt license for CoosaPalooza Brewfest.
• Approved two retail beer and wine off premises licenses for Shri Ganesh 21 Inc. at 602 U.S. Highway 231 and 779 U.S. Highway 231.
• Approved spending $6,420 to install concrete around the SplashPad.
• Renewed a contract with Axon Enterprise for $5,483 for the Wetumpka Police Department for maintenance and storage of video and of the department’s body cameras.